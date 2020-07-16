Pontotoc Man Charged With Making Threats in Lafayette County

A man from Pontotoc County faces a felony charge after allegedly making a terroristic threat.

On Wednesday, an affidavit was filed in Justice Court on Damon Boyle, 25, for making a terroristic threat.

Doyle was arrested in Pontotoc County and transported to Lafayette County.

No information about the type of threat or who he allegedly threatened was released by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department; however, Major Alan Wilburn said the arrest was not related to recent threats made on Snapchat.

Doyle is currently waiting on initial appearance with Lafayette County Justice Court.

