Oxford Woman Charged With Stabbing Another During Altercation

An Oxford woman was arrested recently for allegedly stabbing another person during a fight.

According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 7 p.m. on July 12 officers responded to Elmore Drive for a disturbance in progress.

Upon arrival, it was determined that two individuals were involved in a physical altercation where one person suffered a knife wound.

After an investigation, it was determined the primary aggressor was identified as Shannell Thomas, 50, of Oxford.

Thomas was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center.

On July 13, Thomas received a bond from a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for $15,000.

Staff report