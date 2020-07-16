Oxford Mayor Tannehill to Sit on New State Flag Commission

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill has been chosen as one of nine to sit on the newly formed Mississippi State Flag Commission.

Last month, Legislators voted to remove the state flag bearing the Confederate battle emblem. Gov. Tate Reeves announced a new commission would be formed to recommend a new design for a state flag that will be voted on by Mississippi citizens in the November election.

Reeves, House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann were chosen to select three people each to sit on the commission.

Tannehill was chosen by Gunn.

“I am proud of Mississippi’s Legislature for their vote to change our state flag,” Tannehill said Wednesday. “Speaker Phillip Gunn led the charge on that initiative, and I am grateful to Speaker Gunn for allowing me the opportunity to serve on the commission to make recommendations for Mississippi’s new flag. We have the opportunity to find a flag that unifies and represents all of the people of our great state, and a flag that we can all be proud to fly. My hope is that this commission can find a flag that the citizens of our great state can rally around and move forward together. This is an exciting time for the State of Mississippi, and I am humbled to be a part of it.”

Gunn also selected Mary Graham, president of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and TJ Taylor, a longtime Gunn staff member.

Hosemann selected former Justice Reuben Anderson of Jackson, Attorney J. Mack Varner of Vicksburg and Sherri Carr Bevis, a former public school teacher, of Gulfport.

Reeves has not yet announced his three commissioners but is expected to do so in the next few days.