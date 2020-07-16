Ole Miss Track & Field Earns 11 All-Academic Honors, Women’s Team Award from USTFCCCA

Ole Miss track & field had 11 student-athletes named All-Academic honorees, while the Rebel women earned the team honor in the USTFCCCA’s yearly awards release on Thursday.
A total of 1,111 Division I student-athletes earned the distinction, with 659 women’s recipients and 452 men’s honorees. To be eligible, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 and finished the indoor season ranked in the top-96 in an individual event (or top-48 in a relay event).
Eight Rebel women earned the honor: Jalani Davis (3.73, Psychology), Jayda Eckford (3.66, Law Studies), Anna Elkin (4.00, Social Work), Nicole Kallenberger (3.28, Accountancy), Lyndsey Reed (3.75, Dietetics and Nutrition), Kaira Simmons (3.94, Criminal Justice), Shey Taiwo (3.32, Political Science) and Sara Van Aken (3.61, Exercise Science).
Three Rebel men earned All-Academic distinction as well: Michael Coccia (3.32, Managerial Finance), Baylor Franklin (3.40, General Business) and Danny Guiliani (3.26, Multi-Disciplinary Studies).
The Rebel women were one of 264 women’s teams nationally to earn the team honor in 2020, the third such honor in program history and the second consecutive distinction. All three of the Ole Miss women’s team honors have come since the 2017 season. To be eligible, teams must own a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Women’s All-Academic Honorees (8)
Jalani Davis – 3.73, Psychology
Jayda Eckford – 3.66, Law Studies
Anna Elkin – 4.00, Social Work
Nicole Kallenberger – 3.28, Accountancy
Lyndsey Reed – 3.75, Dietetics and Nutrition
Kaira Simmons – 3.94, Criminal Justice
Shey Taiwo – 3.32, Political Science
Sara Van Aken – 3.61, Exercise Science
Men’s All-Academic Honorees (3)
Michael Coccia – 3.32, Managerial Finance
Baylor Franklin – 3.40, General Business
Danny Guiliani – 3.26, Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Courtesy of Ole Miss SportsSign up to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails HERE!
Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).