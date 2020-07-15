Water Valley Aldermen Approve Face Covering Mandate

The Water Valley Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday to require masks or face coverings starting Friday at noon, according to the North Mississippi Herald.

Oxford has had a face-covering mandate in place since April. Lafayette County does not require face masks or coverings.

The new Water Valley ordinance requirements will be as follows:

• All employees and customers in businesses or other enterprises will be required to wear masks or face coverings when in contact with each other. (A shirt pulled up over your mouth is not a valid cover).

• Children under 10 are exempt from this ordinance.

• The ordinance will require businesses to notify customers of the masks/face covering requirement, verbally and with signage, per order of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

• The requirement does not include customers who are eating at restaurants, but masks shall be worn by customers while entering and exiting the restaurant.

• Management at businesses and the public are equally liable if there is a violation. This means a customer who refuses to comply will be issued a ticket and not the business employee.

• The Water Valley School District will not be specifically listed in the ordinance, as city officials noted the school is already implementing a plan to protect students and faculty.

• There is a $100 fine for the first offense and $200 fine for each subsequent offense, plus court costs.

