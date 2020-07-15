Ole Miss Softball Adds Graduate Manager

Ole Miss head softball coach Jamie Trachsel added Falepolima Aviu to her staff, bringing on the former Oklahoma slugger as a graduate manager on Friday.

“I am very excited about the addition of Fale Aviu as a graduate manager,” said Trachsel. “She brings with her a championship mindset from her years of playing at Oklahoma, one of the most prolific programs in the country. Her experience and understanding of what it takes to not only be successful individually but to compete and win team championships at the highest level, is a perfect fit for our staff and the goals and vision we have for our softball program here at Ole Miss.”

A three-time All-Big 12 standout for the Sooners from 2016-19, Aviu finished her career ranked sixth all-time at Oklahoma in games played at 255, primarily patrolling the outfield but also seeing time at designated player and first base. During her career, Aviu helped the Sooners register a 232-28 record, reaching the Women’s College World Series all four years and winning a pair of National Championships. Following the conclusion of her collegiate career, Aviu signed a professional contract in 2019 with the NPF’s USSSA Pride.

“I am truly thankful to the University of Mississippi and Coach Trachsel for this opportunity,” said Aviu. This is an exciting time for Ole Miss and its fans. I have no doubt that under the leadership of Coach Trachsel and staff, Rebel softball will be a championship-caliber contender. I look forward to learning, growing and contributing in any way possible to the success of the program.”

Aviu garnered a .328 batting average during her career, racking up 234 hits, including 72 for extra bases. The Oceanside, California, native’s 45 doubles ranks as the 10th-most in Oklahoma history, adding 25 home runs and a pair of triples. Aviu proved a prolific run producer during her time with the Sooners, stacking up 177 RBIs and 153 runs in her four years.

Aviu put a pronounced stamp on her decorated career in 2019, garnering an NFCA First Team All-American nod. The Rancho Buena Vista High School product posted a .350 average as a senior, scoring 49 runs and driving in 36 more, racking up 12 doubles, seven home runs and both of her career triples. In addition to piling up hits, Aviu demonstrated a keen eye, garnering 33 walks on the way to .461 OBP.

As a sophomore in 2017, Aviu was named First Team NFCA All-Region and Second Team All-Big 12 after starting all 70 games for the Sooners. Aviu batted .327 during the year, recording 51 RBIs and 39 runs scored. The California slugger’s 18 doubles ranked sixth-most in Oklahoma history, while also ranking seventh in the Sooner record book with 18 HBPs.

Aviu jumped onto the collegiate scene in 2016, quickly establishing herself as a key player for the National Champion Sooners, ultimately starting 55 times among her 61 appearances. Aviu was tabbed Second Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Freshman after batting .355 with 50 RBIs and 38 runs, demonstrating her power with eight doubles and home runs apiece. Aviu shined on the biggest stage, going 2-for-3 and driving in the winning run in Oklahoma’s title-clinching 2-1 win over Auburn in Game Three of the Women’s College World Series Final.

Following her playing career, Aviu joined Patty Gasso’s Sooner staff as a student assistant for the 2020 season, earning her bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma in 2020.

“I look forward to Fale being part of our staff,” concluded Trachsel. “She will be a great resource and example for our young women as they challenge for greatness in every area of their lives and strive to uphold the standards and expectations of our championship program and culture on and off the field. I’m thrilled to welcome Fale and her family into our Rebel family, and look forward to building something special together.”

Staff Report

