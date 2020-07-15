Attorney, Former Sen. Tollison Sworn in as Circuit Court Judge

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves recently appointed Oxford attorney and former senator Gray Tollison to serve as a judge for the Third Circuit Judicial District Court, taking over for Judge Andrew Howorth who retired last month.

Tollison was sworn into office Wednesday afternoon at the Lafayette County Courthouse by Circuit Court Clerk Jeff Busby.

Tollison will serve out the unexpired portion of Howorth’s term which runs through December 2022. Howorth served on the bench for 18 years before his retirement.

The Third Circuit Judicial District covers Lafayette County as well as Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties.

Tollison served as the District 9 senator from 1995 through the end of 2019. He did not seek re-election for a 22nd term in Jackson.

Tollison grew up in Oxford and is a 1982 graduate of Oxford High School. After completing his undergraduate studies at Rhodes College in 1986, he received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi. He has worked for his family law firm for the past 29 years. He and his wife, Amanda Jones Tollison, have two adult children—Grady and Laurel.