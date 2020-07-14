SEC Pushes Back Start of Volleyball, Soccer and Cross Country

The Southeastern Conference announced on Tuesday that they will postpone the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition through at least August 31 in a statement.

The decision is to allow for more time to prepare for the safe return of competition on an adjusted timeline. No SEC schools can compete in an exhibition and non-conference games.

Ole Miss and the other 13 member institutions will continue to follow the guidance of the Conference’s Return to Activity and Medical Advisory Task Force and the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines as student-athletes are engaged in preseason preparation for a return to competition.

Each school will handle the rescheduling of non-conference slates that may be impacted by the postponed start for volleyball, soccer and cross country.

The SEC continues to monitor developments related to COVID-19 as it evaluates the potential impact on fall schedules in all sports, with the understanding that the primary responsibility of the SEC and its institutions is to ensure the health and well-being of its student-athletes.

Staff Report

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).