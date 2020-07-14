Police Make Arrest in Case Involving Violent Snapchat Messages

*Story updated to include suspect name, mugshot and additional arrest information

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and federal law enforcement made an arrest Monday in the case involving threats made over Snapchat threatening violence against people of color in Oxford, announced the Oxford Police Department Tuesday.

Christopher Blake Bunyard, 18, was arrested Monday and booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center. He was charged with making terroristic threats and was released on a $15,000 bond.

On Sunday, the Oxford Police Department was notified of a series of messages that were posted to Snapchat. Investigators contacted the University Police Department, federal law enforcement partners and Snapchat to assist with the case.

OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen said the messages were “threatening in nature.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that direct threats to our community made over social media will be taken seriously,” McCutchen said Tuesday.

Lauderdale County Sheriff William Sollie said his department was contacted by the FBI in Jackson requesting assistance to apprehend Bunyard who lives in Meridian. He said investigators are still talking to the FBI as to whether or not the FBI will pursue federal charges against Bunyard.