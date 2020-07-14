NJCAA Moves Football to Spring of 2021

By Adam Brown

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Junior College Athletic Association announced on Monday that all fall contact sports will be pushed back until the spring.

The NJCAA released a plan for all close-contact sports football, men’s and women’s soccer and court volleyball.

A few weeks ago, junior colleges in the state of Mississippi decided to push back the start of the football slate until Sept. 10 with the rise of new coronavirus cases in the state.

“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO in a statement. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”

The NJCAA cross-country championships for all three divisions and half marathon championships will remain as their originally scheduled dates in the fall as well as Division III women’s tennis.

All winter sports competitions will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. These sports include men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving. Men’s and women’s bowling and men’s and women’s indoor track and field will be held at the beginning of March.

Spring sports competition remains intact with minor adjustments to dates. These sports include baseball, softball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, track and field, and men’s and women’s tennis.

Along with the adjustments to competition season and championship dates, the NJCAA has provided information as it relates to scrimmage and practice dates and allowances in the fall.

Championship dates are subject to change based on championship facility availability.

