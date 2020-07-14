Garden of Memories Oxford Chosen to Host Event Honoring Veterans

Garden of Memories Oxford has been selected to participate again this year in Wreaths Across America’s nationwide wreath dedication ceremony. Taking place on Saturday, Dec. 19, at cemeteries across the country, this event will honor all veterans who have been laid to rest.

“This special event extends the respect and care we strive to show all those laid to rest at Garden of Memories Oxford — especially our veterans,” said Matthew Malone, director of cemetery services at Garden of Memories Oxford. “Participating in this event along with so many other cemeteries across the country is an honor. We want to be able to truly show our appreciation to those who bravely served our country.”

On Dec. 19, Garden of Memories Oxford, along with 1,600 other memorial sites across the country, will hold a ceremony to lay wreaths dedicated to each branch of the military. They will then honor each veteran buried at the cemetery individually. Troops from the local service unit of Girl Scouts Heart of the South and the Yocona Area Council of Boy Scouts of America will also be performing a flag retiring ceremony as a part of the event.

Cemeteries are required to apply for the privilege of participating in Wreaths Across America’s annual event. In order to be selected, cemeteries must be able to show that they go above and beyond to serve the veterans in their community.

At Garden of Memories Oxford, the Veterans’ Garden is centered around an established military flagpole. It is dedicated to the men and women of the armed forces and their families.

Garden of Memories Oxford provides discounted burial plots for veterans of all branches of the U.S. military. It also provides discounted plots for immediate family members of veterans, as well as discounts on pre-planned burial services.

This annual event is one of the ways Wreaths Across America works to accomplish its mission of remembering, honoring and teaching. The organization offers learning tools, interactive media projects, and opportunities for youth groups to participate in the events.

For the Wreaths Across America event, community members can get involved by sponsoring wreaths to be laid during the ceremony. To sponsor the wreath or to volunteer to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159634/Overview/?relatedId=0

To schedule a consultation or to learn more about the benefits Garden of Memories Oxford offers veterans, contact Matthew Malone at mmalone@colemanfuneralhome.com or (662) 234-1323.

Press release courtesy of Coleman Funeral Home