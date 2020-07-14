Department of Health Releases Weekly COVID-19 Data by County

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Mississippi State Department of Health is now releasing weekly COVID-19 updates broken down by each county.

The new weekly graphs show some local statistics and case trends for each county, which the department claims will give county leaders a “better picture of local conditions” to assist with their response to the spread of the virus.

The data will be released each Monday on the MSDH’s website and will include cases and deaths by age group; cases in outbreak settings; deaths in and out of long-term care facilities; cases by race; and deaths by race.

Lafayette County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Quarles said the weekly breakdown by county is helpful and confirms what county officials believed was occurring.

“It confirms a larger spread among a younger demographic, the greatest numbers of the cases are coming from community spread and not outbreaks in facilities,” he said Tuesday. “It also seems to confirm that the age groups that are presumably are isolating more are having fewer cases. The community needs to understand that masks and social distancing are the most effective tools we have in combatting this pandemic. The timing of the increase demonstrates that large events where protective measures are not taken can greatly impact the spread in our community.”

According to the first breakdown, which includes data through July 11, Lafayette County has had a total of 510 cases with the most, 254, being among the 18-29 age group. The data shows that outbreaks in long-term care facilities have consistently gone down since it spikes in early June.

There have been four deaths in the county associated with COVID-19 – three were patients in a long-term care facility.

Fifty-eight percent of the people testing positive in Lafayette County are white, 33 percent are black; 13 percent are of another (or mixed) race, and .3 percent are Asian. Three of the four people who died from COVID-19 were black and one was white.

As of Monday, Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 36,680, with 1,250 deaths.

View the stats for Lafayette County here.