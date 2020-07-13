SEC to Meet Today Regarding Fall Sports

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference Athletic directors are scheduled to meet with Commissioner Greg Sankey about the upcoming fall season in-person on Monday.

Late last week, the Big Ten announced that they would have their teams play a conference slate with no non-conference games. A day later the PAC 12 followed with the same announcement.

On Saturday, Sankey went on Marty and McGee on ESPN Radio and was asked about the upcoming season, with the cases of coronavirus across the South rising. His concern for the football season is “high to very high” and said, “We are running out of time to get things correct and get things right.”

In April, the 14 member institutions that make up the SEC footprint along with the league office put together a group to make sure it’s safe to have sports this fall.

“We put a medical advisory group together in early April with the question, ‘What do we have to do to get back to activity?’ and they’ve been a big part of the conversation,” Sankey said. “But the direct reality is not good and the notion that we’ve politicized medical guidance of distancing, and breathing masks, and hand sanitization, ventilation of being outside, being careful where you are in buildings. There’s some very clear advice about — you can’t mitigate and eliminate every risk, but how do you minimize the risk? … We are running out of time to correct and get things right, and as a society, we owe it to each other to be as healthy as we can be.”

The SEC wanted to wait until later in July to make a decision on how this season would play out.

Sankey tweeted after his interview with Marty and McGee “ Yep…that’s exactly what I said…and have been saying. I want to provide the opportunity for college athletics to be part of the fall, but we need to all consider our behavior to make possible what right now appears very difficult. “The direct reality is not good…”

Yep…that’s exactly what I said…and have been saying. I want to provide the opportunity for college athletics to be part of the fall, but we need to all consider our behavior to make possible what right now appears very difficult. “The direct reality is not good…” https://t.co/z3pHGeMIa9 — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) July 11, 2020

