Panola, Yalobusha Law Enforcement Investigate 2 Weekend Shootings

Investigators with several regional law enforcement agencies are investigating two shootings that happened in neighboring counties over the weekend.

Oxford and Lafayette County law enforcement agencies responded to Water Valley Sunday night to assist with a murder-suicide on Highway 32 East.

According to local news reports, the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting inside the residence. Deputies discovered two women who had been shot and killed. The shooter, identified as Ike Harris, was still inside the home.

Harris, 68, shot and killed himself after a five-hour standoff with police.

Special response teams from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Oxford Police Department responded to try to negotiate with Harris until the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT could arrive.

Another local shooting took place early Saturday morning in Como that claimed the lives of two people at a rap concert at LPS Ballpark, an event venue located on private property in Panola County.

According to news reports, there were about 200 people at the concert when more than 100 shots were fired. Several people were injured during the shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

