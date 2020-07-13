OPD Investigates Threatening Snap Chat Messages

On Sunday, the Oxford Police Department was notified of a series of messages that were posted to Snapchat.

Investigators contacted the University Police Department, federal law enforcement partners and Snapchat to assist with the case.

“At this time, we have not located a student at the University of Mississippi with the screen name associated with the messages and there are no residents by that name at the apartment complex that was listed in the messages,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen.

The content of the messages was unknown Monday morning, however, McCutchen said they were “threatening in nature.”

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation should call 662-232-2400 or email Investigator Fortner sfortner@oxfordpolice.net or call CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8744.

This is a developing story. Check with Hotty Toddy News for updates.

Staff report