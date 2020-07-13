Mother, Daughter Were Victims of Murder-Suicide in Water Valley Sunday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Yalobusha County Coroner Ronnie Spark released the names of the three people who died in Water Valley Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to reports, Willie Ike Harris, 68, shot and killed Jeanette Johnson, 50, and her daughter Brianna Johnson, 20 at their Highway 32 E home late Sunday afternoon.

The Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting inside the residence. Deputies discovered the two women had been shot and killed. Harris was still inside the home.

After a five-hour standoff with police, Harris shot and killed himself.

Special response teams from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Oxford Police Department responded to try to negotiate with Harris until the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT could arrive.

The relationship between Harris and the Johnson women was not immediately known this afternoon.