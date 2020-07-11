Lafayette County Positive COVID-19 Cases Jumps by 33 in 24-Hours

Lafayette County saw its biggest jump of active COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period since tracking began in March, according to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

On Saturday, MSDH reported Lafayette County had 497 cases as of 6 p.m. Friday, up 33 cases from 464 as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

Positive cases around the state increased by 797 new cases and 15 people died Friday in Mississippi from COVID-19. So far, 35,105 cases have been reported in Mississippi since March 11 and 1,208 people have died.

In Lafayette County, four people have died from COVID-19 since March.

There are about 185 active cases in Lafayette County currently.

However, students or part-time residents who tested positive while in Oxford are not included in Lafayette County’s numbers. Those positive cases are reported to the counties and states where the patient’s main residence is located.

