Ole Miss Lands 86 on SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll

Ole Miss landed 86 student-athletes on the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll, which was announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Friday.

A total of 1,402 student-athletes from the 14 member schools of the SEC were honored on the spring list released Friday, which covers the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Ole Miss Honorees (86)

Baseball (8)

Justin Bench – Managerial Finance

Taylor Broadway – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Tim Elko – Exercise Science

Gunnar Hoglund – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Tyler Keenan – Sport & Recreation Administration

Knox Loposer – Sport & Recreation Administration

Tyler Myers – Exercise Science

Doug Nikhazy – Political Science

Men’s Golf (5)

Jack Gnam – Accountancy

Thomas Hogan – Management

Charlie Miller – Accountancy

Jackson Suber – Managerial Finance

Cecil Wegener – Managerial Finance

Women’s Golf (6)

Conner Beth Ball – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Pi-Lillebi Hermansson – Psychology & French

Ellen Hutchinson-Kay – Biomedical Engineering

Julia Johnson – Political Science

Macy Somoskey – Mathematics

Kennedy Swann – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Softball (13)

Mikayla Allee – Exercise Science

Gabby Alvarez – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Anna Borgen – Integrated Marketing Communications

Katelin Cooper – Biological Science

Autumn Gillespie – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Kacey Hvitved – Sport & Recreation Administration

Abbey Latham – Mathematics

Kelsha Loftin – Criminal Justice

Ally Mena – Psychology

Jessica Puk – Sport & Recreation Administration

Amanda Roth – Accountancy

Ava Tillmann – Sport & Recreation Administration

Tate Whitley – Exercise Science

Men’s Tennis (5)

Jan Soren Hain – Risk Management & Insurance

Simon Junk – General Business

Finn Reynolds – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Tim Sandkaulen – Integrated Marketing Communications

Cotter Wilson – Psychology

Women’s Tennis (6)

Alexa Bortles – Integrated Marketing Communications

Tiphanie Fiquet – Criminal Justice

Tereza Janatova – Electrical Engineering

Grace Anne Jones – Accountancy

Sabina Machalova – Psychology

Anna Vrbenska – Sport & Recreation Administration

Men’s Track & Field (16)

Kenney Broadnax – Criminal Justice

Michael Coccia – Managerial Finance & Real Estate

Elijah Dryer – Criminal Justice

Demond Fleming – Exercise Science

Manny Foster – Criminal Justice

Baylor Franklin – Managerial Finance

Mario Garcia Romo – Chemistry

Allen Gordon – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Tyler Moore – Mechanical Engineering

Nick Moulai – Exercise Science

Andrew Raspo – Managerial Finance

John Rivera Jr. – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Ben Savino – Mechanical Engineering

Robinson Snider – Mechanical Engineering

Waleed Suliman – History

Alvin Westbrook – Criminal Justice

Women’s Track & Field (27)

Kieshonna Brooks – Psychology

Kendall Chavarria – Integrated Marketing Communications

Chelsea Drum – Mathematics

Jayda Eckford – Law Studies

Anna Elkin – Social Work

Brooke Gilmore – Dietetics & Nutrition

Haley Hood – Civil Engineering

Courtney Hopkins – Political Science

Lauren Hoselton – Integrated Marketing Communications

Nicole Kallenberger – Accountancy

Lexi King – Exercise Science

Maddie King – Accountancy

Hannah LoChiatto – Management Information Systems

Emma McClellan – Exercise Science

Maddie McHugh – Art History

Clio Ozanne-Jaques – Exercise Science

Brandee Presley – Psychology

Nicole Rice – Biological Science

Morgan Claire Rose – Biological Science

Kelly Rowe – Computer Science

Orianna Shaw – Exercise Science

Kaira Simmons – Criminal Justice

Victoria Simmons – Biological Science

Shey Taiwo – General Business

Cate Tracht – Biological Science

Ylvi Traxler – Linguistics & English

Lisa Vogelgesang – Psychology

FedEx Student-Athlete Success Center and Ole Miss Student-Athlete Development Mission

The mission of the FedEx Student-Athlete Success Center is to promote academic and personal achievement through quality developmental and need-based programs designed to empower and holistically develop student-athletes for life after collegiate athletics.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

