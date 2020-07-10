Ole Miss Lands 86 on SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll

Ole Miss landed 86 student-athletes on the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll, which was announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Friday.
A total of 1,402 student-athletes from the 14 member schools of the SEC were honored on the spring list released Friday, which covers the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field.
Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.
(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.
(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.
(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.
(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
Ole Miss Honorees (86)
Baseball (8)
Justin Bench – Managerial Finance
Taylor Broadway – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Tim Elko – Exercise Science
Gunnar Hoglund – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Tyler Keenan – Sport & Recreation Administration
Knox Loposer – Sport & Recreation Administration
Tyler Myers – Exercise Science
Doug Nikhazy – Political Science
Men’s Golf (5)
Jack Gnam – Accountancy
Thomas Hogan – Management
Charlie Miller – Accountancy
Jackson Suber – Managerial Finance
Cecil Wegener – Managerial Finance
Women’s Golf (6)
Conner Beth Ball – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Pi-Lillebi Hermansson – Psychology & French
Ellen Hutchinson-Kay – Biomedical Engineering
Julia Johnson – Political Science
Macy Somoskey – Mathematics
Kennedy Swann – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Softball (13)
Mikayla Allee – Exercise Science
Gabby Alvarez – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Anna Borgen – Integrated Marketing Communications
Katelin Cooper – Biological Science
Autumn Gillespie – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Kacey Hvitved – Sport & Recreation Administration
Abbey Latham – Mathematics
Kelsha Loftin – Criminal Justice
Ally Mena – Psychology
Jessica Puk – Sport & Recreation Administration
Amanda Roth – Accountancy
Ava Tillmann – Sport & Recreation Administration
Tate Whitley – Exercise Science
Men’s Tennis (5)
Jan Soren Hain – Risk Management & Insurance
Simon Junk – General Business
Finn Reynolds – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Tim Sandkaulen – Integrated Marketing Communications
Cotter Wilson – Psychology
Women’s Tennis (6)
Alexa Bortles – Integrated Marketing Communications
Tiphanie Fiquet – Criminal Justice
Tereza Janatova – Electrical Engineering
Grace Anne Jones – Accountancy
Sabina Machalova – Psychology
Anna Vrbenska – Sport & Recreation Administration
Men’s Track & Field (16)
Kenney Broadnax – Criminal Justice
Michael Coccia – Managerial Finance & Real Estate
Elijah Dryer – Criminal Justice
Demond Fleming – Exercise Science
Manny Foster – Criminal Justice
Baylor Franklin – Managerial Finance
Mario Garcia Romo – Chemistry
Allen Gordon – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Tyler Moore – Mechanical Engineering
Nick Moulai – Exercise Science
Andrew Raspo – Managerial Finance
John Rivera Jr. – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Ben Savino – Mechanical Engineering
Robinson Snider – Mechanical Engineering
Waleed Suliman – History
Alvin Westbrook – Criminal Justice
Women’s Track & Field (27)
Kieshonna Brooks – Psychology
Kendall Chavarria – Integrated Marketing Communications
Chelsea Drum – Mathematics
Jayda Eckford – Law Studies
Anna Elkin – Social Work
Brooke Gilmore – Dietetics & Nutrition
Haley Hood – Civil Engineering
Courtney Hopkins – Political Science
Lauren Hoselton – Integrated Marketing Communications
Nicole Kallenberger – Accountancy
Lexi King – Exercise Science
Maddie King – Accountancy
Hannah LoChiatto – Management Information Systems
Emma McClellan – Exercise Science
Maddie McHugh – Art History
Clio Ozanne-Jaques – Exercise Science
Brandee Presley – Psychology
Nicole Rice – Biological Science
Morgan Claire Rose – Biological Science
Kelly Rowe – Computer Science
Orianna Shaw – Exercise Science
Kaira Simmons – Criminal Justice
Victoria Simmons – Biological Science
Shey Taiwo – General Business
Cate Tracht – Biological Science
Ylvi Traxler – Linguistics & English
Lisa Vogelgesang – Psychology
FedEx Student-Athlete Success Center and Ole Miss Student-Athlete Development Mission
The mission of the FedEx Student-Athlete Success Center is to promote academic and personal achievement through quality developmental and need-based programs designed to empower and holistically develop student-athletes for life after collegiate athletics.
