The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest on Wednesday for commercial burglary.

Randy Meetze of Harmontown was charged with one count of commercial burglary.

Meetze is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

Staff Report

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).