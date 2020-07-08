Perfect Game Predicts Ole Miss in Omaha in 2021

By Adam Brown

Looking ahead to the 2021 college baseball season, Perfect Game released its early top eight teams for Omaha.

The Ole Miss Rebels have been selected as one of the last eight teams battling for the national championship.

Perfect Game believes that the Rebels made a loud statement in 2020 and that team had Omaha written all over them. Anthony Servideo and Tyler Keenan are huge losses, but the entire remainder of the roster returns.

Lefthanded gunslinger Doug Nikhazy is a proven commodity, and vastly improved righthander Gunnar Hogland might be the best Saturday guy in the SEC in 2021. What the lineup lacks in star power, it makes up for with depth and versatility. Returning freshman Peyton Chatagnier and Hayden Dunhurst are middle of the field defenders who could emerge as top of the league offensive pieces.

Due to the national pandemic that shut everything down this year, the 2020 season was cut short 17 games into the season. Coach Mike Bianco’s club was on a red hot start at 16-1. The only loss came on opening day to then No. 1 Louisville Cardinals. Ole Miss was heading into the conference opening series against the LSU Tigers.

In the 2020 MLB Draft, Anthony Servideo was taken in the third round by the Baltimore Orioles. In the fourth round, third baseman Tyler Keenan was selected by the Seattle Mariners.

The other seven teams etched to be in Omaha by Perfect Game are Arkansas, Florida, Louisville, Texas Tech, UCLA, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

