Ole Miss Football, Men’s Basketball Schedule Weekend Games with Georgia State

Ole Miss football and men’s basketball has added a dual-sport series with Georgia State to its future schedules, as announced by both schools on Wednesday.

Ole Miss will host the Panthers on the hardwood on Nov. 20, 2026 at The Pavilion. The following day, the series will move over to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium as the Rebels will play host to GSU on Nov. 21.

Ole Miss will face Georgia State in basketball for just the third time in history. The previous two matchups were won by the Rebels, both within the last five years. In the first meeting (Nov. 25, 2015), one of the final games in Tad Smith Coliseum, Ole Miss downed the Panthers 68-59. Two years later (Nov. 17, 2017), the Rebels protected their new home floor with a 77-72 victory in The Pavilion.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams on the football field. Ole Miss is 32-1-2 all-time on the field against current members of the Sun Belt Conference. Ole Miss football is also to take on SBC foes Georgia Southern (2020), Troy (2022) and South Alabama (2028, 2029) in future years.

Staff Report

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).