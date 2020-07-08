More Than 110 Oxford Businesses Receive PPP Loans

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

More than 110 Oxford businesses received loans of more than $150,000 under the national Paycheck Protection Program, aimed at helping businesses who lost revenue due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

On Monday, the U.S. Small Business Administration, in consultation with the Treasury Department, released detailed loan-level data regarding the loans.

“The PPP is providing much-needed relief to millions of American small businesses, supporting more than 51 million jobs and over 80 percent of all small business employees, who are the drivers of economic growth in our country,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “We are particularly pleased that 27% of the program’s reach in low- and moderate-income communities is in proportion to the percentage of the population in these areas. The average loan size is approximately $100,000, demonstrating that the program is serving the smallest of businesses.”

The loan will be fully forgiven if 60 percent of the funds are used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities.

The loans given to Oxford businesses range from $150,000 to $2 million. These categories account for nearly 75 percent of the loan dollars approved.

PPP loans are made by lending institutions and then guaranteed by SBA. Accordingly, borrowers apply to lenders and self-certify that they are eligible for PPP loans. The self-certification includes a good faith certification that the borrower has economic need requiring the loan and that the borrower has applied the affiliation rules and is a small business.

A business listed as having been granted a loan does not necessarily mean the business has accepted the loan.

The entire list of businesses granted loans of $150,000 or more nationally or by state can be viewed here:

https://sba.app.box.com/s/wz72fqag1nd99kj3t9xlq49deoop6gzf.

Loans under 150,000 can be viewed here: https://sba.app.box.com/s/aqh68tu307fd5bvvtwljpbe0acju73gb.

Oxford businesses granted a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program are:

$1-2 Million Chartre Services, Llc

$1-2 Million Corr Flight S Inc.

$1-2 Million Lafayette Ltc, Inc.

$1-2 Million Mtradeco

$1-2 Million North East Mississippi Electric Power Association

$1-2 Million Swm Company, Inc

$350,000-1 Million Belk Ford Inc.

$350,000-1 Million Blackburn Construction Inc.

$350,000-1 Million Boure Restaurant Operations, Llc

$350,000-1 Million Cannon Motors, Llc

$350,000-1 Million Deh Trucking Inc.

$350,000-1 Million Domino’s Pizza Of Southaven, Ms

$350,000-1 Million Endurance Physical Therapy, Llc

$350,000-1 Million Gastroenterology Associates Of North Ms Pa

$350,000-1 Million Go Orthodontics Partnership

$350,000-1 Million Internal Medicine Associates Of Oxford Pa

$350,000-1 Million Ironwood Holdings, Llc

$350,000-1 Million Jalaram Corporation

$350,000-1 Million Larson’s Grocery Of Oxford Inc.

$350,000-1 Million Life Dental Group, Llc

$350,000-1 Million M & N Excavators, Inc.

$350,000-1 Million Medical Marketing Economics, Llc

$350,000-1 Million Newton County Ltc, Llc

$350,000-1 Million Ole Miss Athletics Foundation

$350,000-1 Million Oxford Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine, Pllc

$350,000-1 Million Oxford Urology Associates, Pllc

$350,000-1 Million Priority Medical Transportation, Inc.

$350,000-1 Million Promatura Group, Llc

$350,000-1 Million Rayner Eye Clinic Llc

$350,000-1 Million Reeds Supermarkets, Onc

$350,000-1 Million Square Property Investments, Inc

$350,000-1 Million Uncle Lumpy’s, Inc

$350,000-1 Million V2, Inc.

$350,000-1 Million Willow Enterprises Llc

$150,000-350,000 Action Auto, Llc

$150,000-350,000 Addicus Llc

$150,000-350,000 Allen Samuels Cdjr Of Oxford, Inc.

$150,000-350,000 American Private Radio

$150,000-350,000 Animal Clinic Of Oxford Pa

$150,000-350,000 Bb Inc

$150,000-350,000 Belk Motor Company Inc.

$150,000-350,000 Billups Breakfast Oxford Llc

$150,000-350,000 Brent Smith Drug, Inc.

$150,000-350,000 C R Markets Inc.

$150,000-350,000 Cannon Motors 2, Inc

$150,000-350,000 Chancellor House Llc

$150,000-350,000 Cook Out – Ole Miss Inc

$150,000-350,000 Covalent Staffing Mississippi Llc

$150,000-350,000 Dc Services, Llc

$150,000-350,000 Discount Building Material Oxford Inc

$150,000-350,000 Doc Brown Pizza, Llc

$150,000-350,000 Ear Nose And Throat Consultants Of North Mississippi Pllc

$150,000-350,000 El Agave Mexican Grill Of Oxford, Inc.

$150,000-350,000 Eli (elsohly Laboratories, Incorporated)

$150,000-350,000 Elliott & Britt Engineering Pa

$150,000-350,000 Elliott Lumber, Inc.

$150,000-350,000 Equipro Holdings, Llc

$150,000-350,000 Erb, Llc

$150,000-350,000 Fitness Group, Llc

$150,000-350,000 G&M Of Oxford, Inc.

$150,000-350,000 Gathright-Reed Medical Supply Llc

$150,000-350,000 Hattiesburg Hospitality Hi, Llc

$150,000-350,000 Helpful Group, Llc

$150,000-350,000 Hickman, Goza & Spragins, Pllc

$150,000-350,000 Hinton Ans Hinton Outfitters Inc

$150,000-350,000 Holcomb, Dunbar, Watts, Masters & Golmon, P.A.

$150,000-350,000 Innovative Construction Management, Llc

$150,000-350,000 Jcg Retail, Llc

$150,000-350,000 Jinsei Sushi Oxford Llc

$150,000-350,000 Jpb Pathology Inc

$150,000-350,000 K And J Enterprises

$150,000-350,000 Larousse Salon And Spa, Llc

$150,000-350,000 Mcgregor Industrial Steel Fabrication, Inc.

$150,000-350,000 Moore Brothers, Llc

$150,000-350,000 Netvoice Of Mississippi Inc.

$150,000-350,000 North Mississippi Conveyor Company Inc

$150,000-350,000 North Mississippi Family Medicine Group Of Oxford, Pa

$150,000-350,000 North Oxford Baptist Church

$150,000-350,000 Oby-Oxco, Llc

$150,000-350,000 Oxford After Hours Clinic, Llc

$150,000-350,000 Oxford Clinic For Women Pllc

$150,000-350,000 Oxford Dental Clinic

$150,000-350,000 Oxford Golf Llc

$150,000-350,000 Oxford Healthcare Management Inc

$150,000-350,000 Oxford Neuromuscular Associates, Pllc

$150,000-350,000 Oxford Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates, P.A.

$150,000-350,000 Oxford Pediatric Group Pllc

$150,000-350,000 Oxford Univeristy United Methodist Church Inc

$150,000-350,000 Oxford Urocare, Pllc

$150,000-350,000 Oxford Veterinary Services Llc

$150,000-350,000 Pickens Pest Control, Inc.

$150,000-350,000 Precision Engineering Corporation

$150,000-350,000 Professional Therapy Services, Inc

$150,000-350,000 Proud Larry Inc

$150,000-350,000 Providence Management, Llc

$150,000-350,000 Radiology Associates Of Oxford Pa

$150,000-350,000 Regents School Of Oxford

$150,000-350,000 Reid Electric Service Inc

$150,000-350,000 Right Track Medical Group, Inc

$150,000-350,000 Ross Family Dental Clinic, Pllc

$150,000-350,000 Security Credit Services, Llc

$150,000-350,000 Stonewater Addiction Recovery Center, Llc

$150,000-350,000 Stout’s Carpet, Inc.

$150,000-350,000 Tannehill Carmean & Mckenzie, Pllc

$150,000-350,000 Taterhead Inc Dba Ajax Diner

$150,000-350,000 Taylor Grocery, Llc

$150,000-350,000 The J. E. Neilson Co

$150,000-350,000 Urgent Care Clinic Of Oxford, Llc

$150,000-350,000 Williams Engineering Consultants, Inc.

$150,000-350,000 Willow Pain And Wellness Llc