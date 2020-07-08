Hit-and-Run Wreck Kills Child, Suspect Still At-Large

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a child Tuesday night.

According to MHP, at 10:23 p.m., a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Fesobi B. Saliu, 27, of Memphis, was traveling south on Highway 309 in Marshall County when the vehicle was struck from the rear by a 2003 GMC Yukon driven by an unknown subject who left the scene of the wreck and ran into the woods.

As a result of this crash one minor was killed. Saliu and passengers Latoya Saliu,38, and other minors were injured.

Anyone with information on the crash should call MHP at 662-563-6400.

Staff report