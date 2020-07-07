The Grove Picked No. 1 in Tailgating by 247Sports

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

One part of college football that makes the pageantry of the game day experience special is tailgating. At Ole Miss people tailgate in the Grove with friends and family. Earlier this week, 247Sports named Ole Miss as the No. 1 tailgating spot in the country.

Every Saturday in the fall, the grassy 10-acre plot of land is full of people and tents gathered to cheer on the Rebels as they travel down the ‘Walk of Champions’ into the Vaught two-hours prior to game time.

The top ten list that 247Sports came out with their list of the best tailgating experiences in the country. A total of four SEC schools rounded out the top four.

No. 10 Nebraska

No. 9 Iowa

No. 8 Clemson

No. 7 Ohio State

No. 6 Oklahoma

No. 5 Wahington

No. 4 LSU

No. 3 Tenessee

No. 2 South Carolina

No. 1 Ole Miss

247Sports take on the Grove: The preferred No. 1 in most tailgating rankings annually, it’s hard to beat the gameday experience at Ole Miss. Words don’t do The Grove justice. Rebels fans rank among the most passionate, not just in the SEC, but nationwide.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).