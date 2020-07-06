Oxford Native Gives Back to His Hometown With Gift Bag Giveaway

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

While Oxford-native comedian Karlous Millers now lives in Atlanta, he continues to show love to the children who are growing up playing on the same streets as he did.

Miller has donated the funds to present the second Kick Back for Kids on Friday, July 10 at the LOU Barksdale Boys & Girls Club.

Each child will receive a bag containing snacks, a drink and a coupon for a large one-topping pizza from Domino’s, where Miller used to work as a delivery driver when he lived in Oxford. A former member of the Boys & Girls Club himself, last year Miller did a book bag giveaway at the Oxford club.

“We are excited that Karlous Miller and his team have reached out to the Oxford community once again this year in giving back,” said Kenorus Wilson, director of the Oxford Boys & Girls Club.

Parents can drive through in front of the clubhouse from 2 to 4 p.m. on July 10 and pick up bags for their children ages 6 to 18 years old.

Parents should wear face coverings and stay in their vehicles.

The clubhouse is located at 413 Washington Avenue. Children do not need to be members of the Boys & Girls Club to receive gift bags.

For more information, call the club at 662-832-0602.