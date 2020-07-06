MHP Investigates Four Fatal Wrecks in MS During Holiday Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Four Mississippians were killed in vehicle wrecks that occurred over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2020 Fourth of July enforcement period which began Friday, July 3, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Sunday, July 5, at midnight.

Throughout the period, MHP issued 4,378 citations with 116 DUI arrests. A total of 137 crashes were investigated including four fatalities and 43 injuries on state, federal highways and interstate systems.

No fatal wrecks were reported in Lafayette County.

In Troop E, which includes Lafayette County, troopers issued 533 citations with eight DUI arrests. There was a total of 12 wrecks in the Troop E enforcement area with no fatalities.

As the MHP “Drive Right Mississippi” safety initiative continues through the heavily traveled month of July, MHP urges motorists to be mindful of the Left Hand Lane Law, obey posted speed limits, avoid driver distractions and ensure everyone is properly restrained.

The fatal wrecks in other parts of Mississippi happened in Leflore County where Xavier D. Brister, 25, of Itta Bena was killed when their vehicle left the road and collided with a tree; Tishomingo County where Robert J. Foster, 50, of Tishomingo was killed when his vehicle went into the southbound lane and collided with another vehicle; Calhoun County where Courtney D. Burchfield, 20, of Houston was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in left the road and overturned; and Lauderdale County where James M. Brand, 51, of Ocean Springs was killed when his vehicle left the road and collided with a tree stump.

All crashes remain under investigation by MHP.