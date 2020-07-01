Local Man Faces Commercial Burglary Charges

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department charged a local man recently for being allegedly involved in several burglaries.

Taylor Hopkins was arrested on a warrant for commercial burglary that was issued June 1 after an affidavit was filed in Justice Court.

The burglaries occurred in the area of Highway 6 East. Several more burglaries in the area are currently still under investigation.

Hopkins was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he is awaiting his initial appearance before a judge.

