Boys & Girls Club Announces Celebrity Dancers for Annual Fundraiser

Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi is once again asking local celebrities to put on their dancing shoes to raise funds for the members of their Clubs. Due to COVID-19, many details and plans for this annual event are being modified to keep participants and guests safe.

This year’s celebrity dancers are: Pastor Eddie Restor of Oxford; Lisa Settlemires of Ripley; Kimberly Langley of New Albany; and Lindsey Chaney, Kerri McMillin, Dr. Gabe Rulewicz and Jucuana Sykes all of Tupelo.

“We are thrilled that every person who agreed to dance prior to the COVID-19 pandemic remained committed afterwards. This is humbling, and is confirmation that communities and donors support the services provided to youth in the area. The funds raised at this time are critical to assist in operating the modified Summer Programs at four of the Clubs. We are so excited to have Club members back in the Clubs and be able to provide essential programming, food and fun to them by our caring staff, all while complying with CDC and city regulations.”

Each celebrity is paired with a professional dancer from The Dance Studio of Tupelo and performs one dance routine. The “Grand Champion” is chosen, not by the judge’s score, but by the amount of money raised for the organization. A panel of judges also award winners in a “Judges Choice” category.

The Dance Studio Owner, Rubye Del Harden said, “This year we have an additional challenge; keeping our dancers safe. All celebrity dancers and their pro partners are washing their hands before and after each lesson and are all wearing masks during their rehearsals. Everyone is doing great and they are all cooperating to the fullest.”

In its 15th year, the annual event continues to grow in support, raising over $229,000 in 2019. Currently, dancers have already raised $115,000 of their $210,000 goal.

A special highlight of the evening is always a performance by the Boys & Girls Club Ballroom Dance team. The group is made up of youth who have studied ballroom dance at their local Boys & Girls Club and showcase the skills which they have learned on that evening.

The event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Aug. 22 at the BancorpSouth Arena at 6:30 p.m. Adjustments are being made to follow all current CDC and City of Tupelo guidelines and recommendations.

Evie Storey, Director of Marketing & Special Events said, “We are working closely with the staff at the BancorpSouth Arena to make changes that will keep all guests and participants safe while having a great evening in the atmosphere they have always enjoyed. Only a limited number of seats will be available, masks will be provided and modifications will be made to our meal to stay strictly within all guidelines.”

For more information including sponsorship levels and ticket prices, please call 662-841-6504, or visit www.bgcnms.org.

It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through clubhouse locations in Tupelo, Oxford, Ripley and New Albany. For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, please visit www.bgcnms.org.

Release courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi