Palmer Home for Children Celebrates 125 Years of Changing Lives

Palmer Home for Children, a faith-based organization that provides a family and community to children in need regardless of race, gender or background, is celebrating 125 years of service.

“Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the services we provide are more critical now than they’ve ever been,” says President and CEO Drake Bassett. “Under normal circumstances, children who are victims of maltreatment have school or summer activities as an escape. We’re seeing a nationwide increase in child abuse and neglect cases as a result of more time spent in unsafe home environments. These children need our help.”

The team at Palmer Home approaches care by employing what they call the “Whole Child Initiative,” which takes each child’s full story into consideration.

“We operate using a mindset of understanding the impact of trauma and helping children untangle and eventually overcome its effect,” says Sarah Hollis, senior vice president of engagement. “Providing the children we serve with a safe, loving home and access to the best resources possible for their holistic development is our priority.”

Originally founded in Columbus, Miss., in 1895, Palmer Home and the services they offer have expanded over the years. In addition to the traditional Campus Care, a residential program that pairs children with Christ-centered families in a safe environment, services now include Foster Care, where children live with Palmer Home certified families; Family Care, which offers support for the children of mothers in prison during their sentence and works toward reunification after release; and Transitional Care, a program that provides guidance for young adults ages 18-24 as they navigate life skills. In 2019, the ministry served 220 children.

All funds donated in celebration of their 125th anniversary will go directly towards covering operational expenses, such as food, housing, education and counseling.

“As a 100% donation-based organization, nothing we’ve accomplished would’ve been possible without the generosity of others,” says Bassett. “For 125 years, God has provided for the children at Palmer Home. We are thankful he works through the hearts and hands of many donors.”

To contribute to fundraising efforts, visit palmerhome.org/donate.

To view the full media kit, please visit palmerhome.org/about/contact.

Palmer Home for Children is a privately funded, nonprofit organization that has provided superior care to vulnerable children for 125 years. Palmer Home provides campus care, foster care, family care, and transitional care to meet the specific needs of each child and family. The Whole Child Initiative, Palmer Home’s approach to care, emphasizes child development by focusing on five components: social wellbeing, physical development, emotional healing, educational support, and spiritual growth. For more information, visit www.palmerhome.org.

Release courtesy of Hunt Marketing