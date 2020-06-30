Oxford Schools Will Open in August to Students; Virtual Classes Optional

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

While plans can change at any time, Oxford school officials are reviewing plans that will see most students back in the classroom when doors open in August.

On Monday, the Oxford School Board of Trustees discussed temporary modifications of procedures for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year to allow students to return to school in August while offering an online option for parents who do not yet feel it is safe for their child to return to school.

It was the first reading of the proposed guidelines.

The Mississippi Department of Education’s Considerations for Reopening Mississippi Schools suggested three options for schools – a traditional schedule where students are in the classroom; a virtual schedule providing distance learning or a hybrid of traditional and virtual schedules.

Last month, the school board members said they preferred to have students in class. A recent survey of parents showed 49 percent also preferred to send their children to school.

Listen to a recording of the OSD Board of Trustees' discussion from Monday's meeting here.

Superintendent Brian Harvey convened a School Reopening Committee on June 5 and 12 to consider safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Mississippi Department of Health and to recommend temporary modifications to school procedures.

“This is a starting point,” Harvey told the Board members Monday. “This could all change tomorrow.”

Another survey was sent out to parents Tuesday asking if they wish their child to return to school or if they want their child to remain at home for the first nine weeks and attend school via distance learning online.

Students returning to school in grades pre-K through sixth grade will be in “static classes,” where they will spend the majority of their day in one classroom. Specials teachers – art, music, et cetera – will come to each classroom. Physical Education will be held outdoors whenever possible.

A second reading of the proposed temporary modifications will be held in July where the Board will vote on the new policies.

The proposed temporary modifications include the following: