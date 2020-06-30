Ole Miss Football Adds Wideout Powerhouse to 2020 Roster

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin added Marc Britt as a part of the 2020 signing class. The announcement was made Monday that Britt will join the team this summer.

Britt heads to Oxford from Dade Christian School in Miami, Florida, and is rated a four-star wide receiver by both Rivals and ESPN. The 6-foot-2 wideout is a member of the ESPN 300, ranked the No. 191 prospect nationally.

Touted the No. 29 ranked wide receiver in the 2020 class by ESPN, Britt earned All-Dade County as a senior at Miami Christian School. He tallied 1,352 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Victors in 2019. Britt also registered four interceptions on the defensive side of the ball as a safety.

Britt was a member of the 2018 Carol City High School squad that finished the season 9-3 and was ranked No. 28 nationally by MaxPreps. He spent his sophomore and freshman seasons at Champagnat Catholic in Florida. In his two seasons with the Lions, Britt hauled in 53 receptions for 1,927 yards and 18 touchdowns.

