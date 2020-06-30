Ole Miss Announces Home-and-Home Series Against Charlotte

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss football program has etched a home-and-home series with the Charlotte 49ers. The announcement by the athletic department came on Tuesday.

Ole Miss will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to face the 49ers on Sept. 12, 2026. The Rebels will then host Charlotte the following year on Sept. 4, 2027 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams on the football field. Ole Miss is 36-9 all-time against current members of Conference USA. Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin spent the previous three seasons at Florida Atlantic where he won two C-USA titles. Ole Miss is also scheduled to host C-USA foe Middle Tennessee in 2024.

