UM Hall of Fame Inductee Makes Transition from Nepal to Mississippi

In Navodit Paudel’s four years at the University of Mississippi, he has become a leader among international and minority students by getting involved in as many organizations as possible.

His efforts, both in and outside the classroom, led to the managerial finance major’s induction into the UM Hall of Fame for the 2019-20 academic year.

“I grew up in a very crowded city with around 4 million people,” said Paudel, a native of Dhading, Nepal. “When I started looking for colleges, my ideal choice was a place where I could get a little peace and a quality education.”

Of course, Nepali – not English – is his native language. Initially, the language barrier was a struggle that lessened in time as his English improved.

Since then, he has broken many of the language and cultural barriers by getting involved in numerous organizations at Ole Miss, such as the Associated Student Body, the McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, the Nepalese Students’ Association and the Entrepreneurship Club.

“I chose to pursue my undergraduate degree 8,000 miles away from my home,” Paudel said. “Yet, I feel like I am home, in a completely different environment, because of the kind-hearted people of Oxford the hospitality they offer.

“During my time, I’ve tried my best to become a voice for international students with my involvement in multiple organizations and leadership positions. I overcame my own language barrier and culture change to motivate other international students and minorities to take charge in leadership roles.”

Paudel believes his campus involvement was a critical factor behind his being named to the Hall of Fame. In the classroom, he is on track to graduate in December. Interested in capital markets, he plans to pursue a career in the financial industry.

He dedicated his 2019 fall semester to an internship with FedEx Corp., where he lived and worked in Memphis as a tax and compliance intern. He worked on tax filings and also became proficient in various software platforms such as Alteryx and Oracle.

Since the tax environment often experiences change, “I learned how to catch up with trends and adapt to change quickly,” he said.

In the School of Business Administration, Paudel has worked closely with Rich Gentry, associate professor of management, as a research assistant.

“Having the chance to work with him as a research assistant, and also as a student worker at the (Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship), has given me plenty of opportunities to learn and explore in field of business,” he said. “Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is such a high honor.

“It has boosted my confidence and has made me realize that if you work hard enough, your hard work pays off. With this recognition, I will always be determined to bring an effort to the table that can motivate people and bring a change to the community.”

By Ali Mae Walsh, UM Communication

