Ole Miss Football Picks Up 2 Defensive Transfers

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and his staff picked up two defensive commitments this week out of the transfer portal.

Tavius Robinson and Navy’s Jacob Springer are headed to Oxford after making their announcements on social media.

Robinson is a rising junior defensive lineman from the University of Guelph in Canada. He is 6-foot-8, 250 pounds and on the gridiron he has recorded 65 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in his two seasons in college.

COVID-19 canceled the Canadian college football season, making Robinson eligible to play immediately. He will have two years of eligibility to play for the Rebels.

Springer has spent the last two seasons with the Navy Midshipman in which he played in 25 games with 105 total tackles, 58 solo and 47 assisted with 16.0 tackles for loss. He also recorded 8 sacks in his career with two interceptions in his freshman campaign.

Due to NCAA transfer rule, Springer will more than likely have to redshirt this upcoming season and be eligible to play in the 2021 season after sitting out a year. He has two years of eligibility left.

