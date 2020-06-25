In Loving Memory: UM Student Anna Grace Miller Dies in Car Crash

The University of Mississippi recently mourned the loss of one of its students, Anna Grace Miller of Franklin, Tennessee. As a rising junior at Ole Miss, she was on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll and a member of Delta Gamma, her family said.

According to the Williamson Source, Miller died Friday, June 19 at midnight in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 100 and Temple Road in Franklin. She was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died.

Read her obituary below:

Anna Grace was born on December 28, 1999 in Nashville, TN. The baby girl of Bradford T. Miller and Gina Morrissey Miller.

Anna Grace was a spunky young lady who made a lasting impact on countless lives. Anna Grace was always true to herself and loved others with a consistent and deep affection. On any given afternoon, she could be found throwing a 30-yard spiral to her brothers; on any given evening, she may have looked as if she’d just stepped off a runway. Anna Grace loved adventure and a night out. She loved big cities, beach trips, and country drives in the family’s red Jeep. In confidence, intelligence, energy, beauty, and kindness, she was nonpareil.

Anna Grace graduated from St. Matthew Catholic School and St. Cecilia Academy. At St. Cecilia, she captained the volleyball team, was a National Honor Society inductee, and served on the mission team for Be Happy Haiti. As a rising junior at Ole Miss, she was on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll and a member of Delta Gamma.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Jean Dell Miller; grandfather, Loftus “Dutch” Andrew Morrisey Jr.; grandmother, Marie Gibson Morrissey; and uncle, Loftus Andrew Morrissey III.

She is survived by her father, Bradford T. Miller; mother, Gina M. Miller; brother, Bradford T. Miller, Jr. (Anna); sister, Katelyn Miller Bishop (John and soon-to-be neice, Talitha Marie); brother, Grant Eastland Miller; grandfather, George Eastland “Chick” Miller, boyfriend, Ben Frigon; aunts and uncles: Lisa Morrissey (godmother), Pam Kennedy (Allen), Kevin Morrissey (Pam), James Morrissey (Denise), Marcia Newman (Danny), and Kevin Miller (Terry); chosen family, Jim and Olga Olenick (Molly, Megan and Deron Hackney), and many loving cousins. She is already deeply missed by all of her family and friends.

Burial took place at Harpeth Hills Cemetery Serenity Garden following the funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Anna Grace Miller to St. Cecilia Academy, Tuition Assistance Fund, 4210 Harding Rd., Nashville, TN, 37205; Be Happy Haiti Dental Program, c/o Cathedral of Incarnation, 2015 West End Ave, Nashville, TN, 37203; and St. Matthew Catholic School, Tuition Assistance Fund, 533 Sneed Road W, Franklin, TN, 37069.