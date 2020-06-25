COVID-19 Testing at Lafayette County Arena Next Week

Lafayette County residents, and those from surrounding communities, can be tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 30, as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

The testing location will be the Lafayette County Multi-Purpose Arena (70 F.D. Buddy East Pkwy – at the intersection of Hwy 6 & CR 406). Testing hours are from noon to 4 p.m.

Anyone can be tested—following an online questionnaire or call to the UMMC Center for Telehealth—if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at 601-496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.

For more information about testing, click here.

Release courtesy of UMPR