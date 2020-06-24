University Officials: Fall Classes Will End Before Thanksgiving

University officials announced Wednesday evening they are modifying the fall 2020 academic schedule in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes will still begin on schedule Monday, Aug. 24, but the last day of classes is now Tuesday, Nov. 17. Final examinations will take place Nov. 18-20 and Nov. 23-24 prior to the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday, Nov. 26.

“As part of ongoing planning for the upcoming 2020 semester, the university is issuing a modified fall 2020 academic calendar as part of our efforts to protect the health and safety of the campus community,” a statement that went out to the campus community read.

According to the academic calendar, students will still receive their one and only semester break – the Labor Day holiday Monday, Sept. 7.

This modification shortens the original academic calendar by two weeks.

“The modified calendar reflects the university’s effort to mitigate the potential impact of COVID-19 during the late fall months,” the message read.

No details were given regarding the date students will return for the spring semester.

