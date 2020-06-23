Man Hit By Car on College Hill Road was Airlifted, Remains in ICU

By Anna Grace Usery

An Oxford man was hit by a car on College Hill Road Sunday, June 21 and airlifted to The Med in Memphis where he is recovering from his injuries, according to the Oxford Police Department.

According to his GoFundMe page, Sean Brown was walking home from the Square after his shift at a restaurant when the accident happened. He is an employee at both Oxford Grillehouse and Julep Steakhouse.

The incident occurred near the Sky Mart gas station, Deputy Chief Sheridan Maiden with the Oxford Police Department confirmed.

“The last indication we got was he in ICU with spleen and kidney damage and a brain bleed,” Maiden said.

He said Brown’s spleen, kidney and brain bleed injuries had been fixed, as well as his broken collar bone.

GoFundMe organizer Amanda Wells posted that he remains on a ventilator.

“He is showing signs of brain activity and has been able to squeeze his mom’s hand,” the post read.

The driver remained on scene after the accident, Maiden said.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, $835 of the $2,500 goal had been raised.