Ole Miss Adds Alcorn State to Future Football Slate

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Athletics announced on Thursday that the football team will take on in-state opponent Alcorn State in 2028.

The Rebels will welcome Alcorn State into the Vaught on Sept. 9, 2028. It will be the first-ever historically black college and university (HBCU) and current SWAC opponent that Ole Miss has faced on the gridiron.

“This is a matchup that we’ve been working on for quite some time, and I want to thank Alcorn State A.D. Derek Horne, a good friend and great Rebel, for helping making this happen,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “To play an HBCU from our state is something we’ve been wanting to do for quite some time, and hopefully this will open the door for other meetings with HBCU institutions in the future. We look forward to this contest and know it will be exciting for our fans at Ole Miss as well as the fans at Alcorn State.”

“I’m very happy to develop this relationship and opportunity with my dear friend Keith Carter,” Horne said. “We’re looking forward to this contest and to other continued opportunities, not only with Ole Miss but also sister institutions within the state of Mississippi.”

Horne, who was a four-year letter winner for the Rebels’ basketball team from 1983-86, also spent 15 years in the Ole Miss athletic department as both an assistant athletic director and senior associate AD.

“I’m happy for the state of Mississippi to see this meeting take place,” said head coach Lane Kiffin. “I appreciate the hard work of Keith and the Alcorn State administration to make this game happen, and we hope this is the first of many future relationships with HBCU institutions.”

Alcorn State has won back-to-back SWAC Championships and has played in the title game in four of the last six years. When the 2020 campaign kicks off, the Braves will be looking to win 9 or more games for the third straight season.

