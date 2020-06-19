MSDH to Look Into ‘Concerning Report’ of Rise in Student COVID-19 Cases

By Alyssa Schnugg

Two months before the fall semester at the University of Mississippi officially begins, health officials have already linked a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases among students to social gatherings.

According to the University as of Friday morning, 21 students and nine UM employees have tested positive for the virus. The testing was conducted through contact tracing testing done by the Mississippi State Department of Health. Twenty-one of the cases have been since June 1.

On Wednesday, the University reported 21 total positive cases among students and employees – a nine-case gain in two days.

However, many more students have tested positive for the virus at off-campus Oxford medical clinics, according to Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill. Many of those cases are not be included in the daily MSDH or UM reports.

Tannehill said during a recent meeting that she called four local clinics that reported 160 students have tested positive collectively since June 1.

MSDH’s standard reporting protocol is to include positive cases by county of residence.

When not in school, many of the UM students list their main residence as being outside of Lafayette County or in other states, so those positive cases aren’t being reported in Lafayette County or in Mississippi’s numbers.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers told Hottytoddy.com the state is working with the University to better track student COVID-19 cases.

“We will also be working with local providers to enhance these reports,” Byers said. “If providers identify clusters or potential outbreaks they should report those to MSDH … We will continue to look into this concerning report further.”

During a press conference Thursday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the cluster of new cases among students in Oxford has been linked to fraternity parties.

“We do think (Oxford) is at the front-end or mid-sort-of section of a significant outbreak,” he said. “We have linked some patients, quite a few patients back, to fraternity rush parties.”

The University issued a warning recently to fraternity and sorority against holding large gatherings.

According to Gov. Tate Reeves’ latest Executive Order 1492, social gatherings indoors are limited to 20 persons if social distancing cannot be assured, and 50 if social distancing can be maintained. Social gatherings outdoors are limited to 50 persons if social distancing cannot be assured, and 100 if social distancing can be maintained.

“It is important now that everyone, regardless of where you live or whether your areas is identified as having increased to transmission, to wear a mask when in public, to limit large gatherings, and to social distance, staying six feet apart,” Byers said. “Transmission can and does occur among these groups when not following these principles.”