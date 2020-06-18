OHS Tennis Player Tests Positive for COVID-19, Others Being Tested

By Adam Brown

Oxford High School has suspended tennis voluntary workouts after one player tested positive for COVID-19.

Oxford’s Athletic Director Mike Martin confirmed to HottyToddy.com on Thursday that the department expects another half dozen to get tested.

“The contact did not happen at the tennis courts as they are practicing social distancing,” Martin said. “Contact happened in a social setting.”

On June 1, student-athletes returned to start voluntary workouts. During the time of the workouts, they had to follow guidelines that were set by the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) executive committee.

The student who tested positive has to quarantine for 14-days so Martin talked with OHS tennis coach Louis Nash about letting some time pass before returning to the court.

“Since having one positive and six tested and it accounted to so many, we thought to take a break until Monday (June 22),” he said. “After talking to the coach we agreed it would be a good thing to take a break till Monday and let things settle down.

All other sports are continuing on with workouts. There have been about a dozen of “indirect contacts” Martin said.

“In each case the athletes were tested and remained after the negative test out of practice for 72 hours. They have already returned or will be. As of right now, all the tests have been negative.”

