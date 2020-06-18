Message from University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce

Dear university community,

We appreciate the vote today by the State Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees to approve the University’s proposal to relocate the monument on our campus. The presence of the monument in the heart of our campus has been a subject of debate off and on for a long time. Now is the time for change as we strive to make a better present and future for everyone on our campus.

This vote marks the culmination of years of research and discussion on how to address the monument. State law prohibits the relocation of any war memorial unless the proposed new location is more appropriate to display the monument. The approved plan allows the University to move the statue to the cemetery on campus. We are now prepared to complete this work and will do so as quickly as possible.

While many played a role in this process, it is important to recognize the group of students who reinvigorated this discussion, researched the issues, and developed proposals for relocation. They demonstrated the type of leadership that is a hallmark of our students. We also recognize the important support that came from student, faculty, staff and administrative governing bodies as well as several alumni and university foundation boards.

We are pleased to bring about this important change for our community.

FAQs regarding the relocation of the monument, can be found here.

Sincerely,

Glenn F. Boyce

Chancellor

