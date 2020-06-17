Oxford Leaders to Consider Parking Ticket Fine Increase

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Board of Aldermen is considering a change to the city’s parking ticket ordinance that would raise the cost of parking tickets and includes a late charge after 14 days of nonpayment.

Currently, overtime parking tickets are $10 for the first and second ticket within a year’s time, $25 for the third and $50 for each consecutive ticket within that 12-month period. After a year, the fines “reset.”

Parking Director Matt Davis said the fine structure was confusing for many people.

“We have a lot of people who come in and ask what ticket they’re on, where they are in the system,” he said. “This change simplifies it.”

On Tuesday, the Board heard the first reading of the proposed ordinance change that would remove the escalating fines and make all overtime parking tickets, regardless of how many tickets the person received within a 12-month period, $15 if paid within 14 days of it being issued. If the ticket is not paid within 14 days, the fine goes up to $25.

City attorney Pope Mallette pointed out that if someone is given a ticket and they choose to fight the ticket in court, they would not be subjected to the late fee if the court date is later than the 14-day period.

“Just like any other ticket, you will still have a chance to fight it,” he said Tuesday.

The proposed change also adds a late fee to parking violations given out on home game Saturdays.

Currently, overtime parking tickets issued on home game Saturdays are $50 for the first, $75 for the second and $100 for the third. The proposed change would keep the escalating fines for gameday tickets but added a late fee if not paid within 14 days. The late fee would double the cost of the ticket.

The Downtown Parking Advisory Commission voted to recommend the change to the Board of Aldermen at its June 5th meeting.

The Board will hold a second reading and public hearing on the proposed changes during its July 7th meeting at 5 p.m. in City Hall.