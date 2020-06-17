Ole Miss’ Blake Hinson Enters the Transfer Portal

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss junior guard Blake Hinson announced on Tuesday that he is transferring out of the program.

The Rebels men’s basketball associate director for athletics communication Adam Kuffner confirmed to HottyToddy.com that Hinson has entered the transfer portal.

In his two seasons in an Ole Miss uniform, Hinson played in 60 games with 58 starts and averaged 24.7 minutes per contest. From beyond the arc, he hit a total of 91 3-pointers (.333) in his career.

The Deltona, Florida native cleaned up the glass as he pulled down 223 total boards and averaged 3.7 (rebounds) a night.

Hinson spent his senior season of high school as a basketball powerhouse at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. He was named the No. 1 player in the state of Kansas by 247Sports and was rated the No. 102 player in the country and a four-star prospect by Rivals.com.

