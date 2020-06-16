Ole Miss vs. Baylor Game Pushed to Sept. 6

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will make his debut against the Baylor Bears in the 2020 Texas Kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 6.

The game was originally slated for Saturday, Sept. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston. This contest is slated to be part of ESPN’s Labor Day weekend opening schedule, airing on an ESPN network.

Baylor ended the 2019 season with an 11-3 overall record and an 8-1 mark in the Big 12. The Bears closed out the year with a 26-14 loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

After the season, Baylor’s head coach Matt Rhule took a head coaching job in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. Baylor hired LSU’s defensive coordinator Dave Aranda after the Tigers won the National Championship.

Heading into this season, the Bears have senior signal-caller Charlie Brewer under center. Brewer threw for 3,161 yards with 21 touchdowns, rushed for 568 yards and added 11 touchdowns with his legs.

The fifth installment of the annual Sunday holiday weekend game will be headlined by a pair of new head coaches with the Rebels’ Kiffin against the Bears’ Aranda.

