Oxford Sales, Tourism Taxes Down Significantly in April

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford’s tax numbers dropped significantly in April, which came as no surprise since most restaurants and retail stores were closed due to COVID-19.

According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue, sales tax collections for April were $609,736, compared to $856,149 in April 2019.

Sale taxes make up about a third of the city’s general operating budget.

With the expected loss, the Oxford Board of Aldermen voted to furlough about 135 city employees in April.

Sales taxes are expected to be down $2.2 million by the end of the fiscal year.

The city of Oxford’s 2 percent food and beverage tax also took a hit in April. The city collected $146,594 from the tourism tax, down from $310,491 in April 2019.

The 2 percent hotel/motel tax brought in $10,795 in April, down from $41,290 in April 2019.

In March, when COVID-19 first made its way into Oxford and businesses were closed, the city saw a 30-percent decrease in its sales and 2 percent collections.

The 2 percent taxes average about $3 million in revenue for the city annually that goes toward projects and equipment to improve tourism. It helps fund upgrades at mTrade Park, the Oxford Conference Center and Visit Oxford. Other projects include sidewalks around the Square, ADA upgrades, street cleaning equipment, the bathrooms inside the downtown parking garage, the upkeep of Oxford’s historic museums like the LQC Lamar House and more.

The tax numbers released by MDR are generally about two months behind. Tax figures are due by the 20th of each month following the collection month and then reported about four weeks later by MDR.