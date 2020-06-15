Ole Miss Student-Athletes in Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Over the weekend, reports broke that additional student-athletes had been exposed to COVID-19.

Senior Associate Athletics Director Shannon Singletary confirmed to HottyToddy.com on Monday that the department had nine in quarantine after they were in close contact with a person having COVID-19.

Student-athletes reported back to campus starting June 1 to start the screening process for the virus inside the Manning Center. Testing began a week before they began voluntary in-person workouts for the upcoming season.

At that time only two cases had been found and the athletes went into quarantine on June 3. On June 8, athletes got to return to the weight room for voluntary workouts with first-year strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love.

Ole Miss’ head coach Lane Kiffin will make his coaching debut with the Rebels on Sept. 6 as they take on the Baylor Bears in the 2020 Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston.

