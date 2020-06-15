Lafayette Supervisors to Hold Confederate Statue Discussion Meeting

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting on June 22 to hear from citizens in regard to the Confederate statue on the south side of the Lafayette County Courthouse.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Chancery Building. Board president Mike Roberts said the format is still being discussed but it was likely that a time limit will be in place for each speaker to give “everyone the chance to speak who wishes to.”

Roberts said the board will not be voting on anything at the meeting.

About 150 people held a silent protest at the Chancery Building Monday at 9 a.m. when the Board was meeting for its regular bimonthly meeting. The protesters were in support of removing the statue. Organizers said they held the protest because they were not allowed on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.

The agenda for the meeting had already been published last week.

Roberts said the board welcomes the discussion but needed to follow the county’s policies that are in place and that there was not enough time to put the topic on today’s agenda.

More information on the format of the meeting, and whether it will be streamed live will be announced in the next few days, Roberts said.

1 of 14

Photos by Anna Grace Usery