Volta Taverna, Jinsei Shut Down After Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Two of Oxford’s most popular restaurants are shutting down for the rest of the week after employees at both locations tested positive for COVID-19.

Volta Taverna and Jinsei Sushi owners said in Facebook posts they will be following CDC guidelines and closing in order to deep clean their restaurants before reopening.

Two staff members at Jinsei, who were asymptomatic, tested positive after they had been in close proximity to someone outside of work who had COVID-19. At Volta, it was a part-time employee who tested positive after being exposed outside the work environment. Volta is requiring each of its employees to get tested before they return to work.

Jinsei employees who tested positive “will not be returning back to work until they receive an all-clear from a physician,” the Facebook post read.

While Jinsei will be deep cleaning its restaurant for the next two days, the restaurant will be closed until further notice. Volta will resume its dine-in and takeout service on Monday, June 15.

