Paragon Bank Makes $5,000 Donation to The Pantry

In seeing community need during the COVID-19 pandemic, one local business is doing its part by donating money to helping feed hundreds in the Lafayette County community.

Paragon Bank announced earlier this week its Oxford Banking Center donated $5,000 to The Pantry during the month of May to assist in feeding families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are proud to donate to an organization that does such crucial work for the Oxford community,” said Kin Kinney, Oxford President at Paragon Bank.

“The Pantry has done a great job of feeding families during this challenging time and we are happy to be able to help them continue providing nourishment for our neighbors.”

Every year, Paragon employees volunteer their time to serve in the community. However, the current public health crisis has prevented this in-person service.

In lieu of donating time, the Paragon Oxford Banking Center chose to make a sizable monetary contribution to The Pantry. Since the pandemic began, there has been an increased need for access to food, and Paragon’s donation will help ensure more food is distributed to those in need.

This isn’t the first donation Paragon Bank has made to The Pantry. Last November, the bank hosted a canned food and donation drive for a holiday benefit.

“The giving spirit in this community during the holiday season sustains the Oxford Pantry year-round and enables us to truly help people in need,” said John Kohne, the Pantry’s director in an interview last year.

